Mangaluru airport pulls all the stops to save flyer

Mangaluru: Flying anywhere from the world into Mangaluru International Airport one need not worry about a medical emergency in flight. Or if you wanted to send a live organ to a distant place MIA is equipped to do that just like any world-class airport. On Friday the airport proved it again!

The MIA put all its medical services at the disposal of a 35-year-old male passenger, who suffered a panic attack on board an inbound flight from Sharjah. Various stakeholders at the airport in a coordinated effort ensured that the passenger, suffering from fever and shivering, received timely help at the medical inspection room and the incident ended on a happy note.

The entire incident ended in a little over an hour from the time that the info desk informed the medical inspection room and the duty terminal manager about the medical emergency on board IndiGo flight 6e1418 at 6.32 am. Once the flight came to a halt at 6.54 am, the passenger was rushed through immigration and customs and wheeled into the medical inspection room on the ground floor at 7.13 am, where he was given first aid.

Ramesh, the paramedical staff on duty at the medical inspection room personnel kept the passenger under close observation for the next 27 minutes, monitoring his vital signs. Once the passenger was stable, Mr Ramesh informed the airport authorities concerned that he was fit to resume his onward journey. The grateful passenger, full of confidence and in a cheerful mood, left the airport on his own at 8 am. Mangaluru International Airport in the past has got acclaims for aiding human organ transit.