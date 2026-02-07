  1. Home
News

Mangaluru airport records highest-ever passenger traffic

  7 Feb 2026 11:34 AM IST
Mangaluru airport records highest-ever passenger traffic
Mangaluru: Mangaluru airport handled a record 2,45,708 passengers in January — the highest monthly traffic since its commissioning on October 31, 2020. Of the total, 1,63,966 were domestic travellers and 81,742 international passengers, marking new monthly highs in both categories.

Aircraft movements (ATMs) also touched a new peak at 1,624 during the month, comprising 1,141 domestic, 425 international and 58 general aviation (GA) movements. The international ATM figure surpassed the previous high of 422 recorded in December 2025, while GA movements exceeded the earlier record of 57 set in January 2024.

The highest domestic ATM count remains 1,240, recorded in October 2025. Officials said the latest figures underline sustained growth in passenger demand and flight operations.

