Mangaluru: Conductor harasses sleeping woman, detained

Mangaluru: Conductor harasses sleeping woman, detained
Mangaluru: Konaje police have apprehended Pradeep Kashappa Naikar, a 35-year-old KSRTC contract conductor from Bagalkote, following an incident of...

Mangaluru: Konaje police have apprehended Pradeep Kashappa Naikar, a 35-year-old KSRTC contract conductor from Bagalkote, following an incident of sexual harassment aboard a bus. The episode was captured on video and widely circulated online which has triggered swift action after public outcry.

The molestation incident took place on Tuesday aboard a KSRTC bus traveling from Mudipu to State Bank route. A vigilant co-passenger recorded Naikar’s misconduct toward a woman who had fallen asleep during the journey. The video evidence reached social media platforms, where it rapidly gained traction.

