Mangaluru International Airport Conducts Full-Scale Emergency Drill 'Mangalam 2024'

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport successfully conducted its annual Full Scale Aerodrome Emergency Exercise (FSAEE), codenamed 'Mangalam 2024,' on October 18. The drill, a crucial part of the airport's safety preparedness program, was organised in collaboration with regulatory authorities and aligned with the Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Plan. It was designed to test the airport's emergency response and inter-agency coordination in a simulated crisis.

The exercise recreated a scenario in which a flight from Dubai, carrying 150 passengers, suffered a tyre burst during landing. The aircraft veered off the runway, coming to a halt at the intersection of taxiways J and D, where it caught fire. This realistic simulation provided an opportunity to evaluate the airport's readiness and response mechanisms in handling such emergencies.

A wide range of stakeholders participated in the exercise, including the District Administration, local hospitals (both private and government), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Karnataka State Police, Airport Health Organisation, Bureau of Immigration, Customs, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services, and various internal teams at the airport. Their involvement ensured a coordinated and comprehensive response, highlighting the importance of collaboration in maintaining the highest safety standards.

The airport management expressed gratitude to all participants for their commitment to enhancing emergency preparedness, noting that such exercises are vital in safeguarding the well-being of passengers and staff at Mangaluru International Airport.