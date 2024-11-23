Live
Just In
Mangaluru Police Nab Habitual Offender in Ullal
The Mangaluru CCB has arrested Dawood (43), a repeat offender with a history of violent crimes, in Ullal on November 22.
Dawood, son of Bavakka alias Abubakar and a resident of Dharmanagar, Ullal, was apprehended near Talapady-Devipura Road while allegedly conspiring to attack rival gang members, said Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal.
Acting on a tip-off, a team led by PSI Narendra intercepted Dawood, who resisted arrest and attacked officers with a machete, injuring PSI Narendra and others. Despite the resistance, the team managed to subdue him and take him into custody.
Dawood has been booked under multiple provisions of the BNS Act, 2023, including Sections 352, 109(1), 121(1), 121(2), 115(2), 132, 3(5), and 351(1), following a complaint filed by PSI Narendra.
The police revealed that Dawood is a known criminal involved in numerous serious offences, including murder, with over ten cases registered against him in Ullal and several others across Mangaluru South and Bajpe.