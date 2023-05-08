Mangaluru: Top RSS Karyakartha joins Congress

Mangaluru : Top RSS Karyakartha Satish Prabhu today officially joined the Congress party on Sunday. He was welcomed into the party by the DCC president Hareesh Kumar and BK Hariprasad Congress general secretary. But that is not all, on Monday four corporators of the BJP in Mangalore City Corporation are also joining, one of them is the former Mayor.

Sathish Prabhu was in the RSS for over 30 years and was propped up by the RSS and the BJP to be the MLA candidate, but due to political overtones, he was sidelined by the present MLA and the MP -Vedavyas Kamath and Nalin Kumar Kateel respectively. The Congress party leaders in the city said there will be more joining the party on Monday and Tuesday

The BJP top brass in the district are shocked at the development and they remained composed and only said it was a ‘storm in the tea cup’ and soon the party will get over it.

It is also feared that three organisations where the BJP and RSS along with the Hindutva cohorts namely Canara High School Association, The Venkataramana Temple Trust and a few trade organisations may face a vertical split. This development appears to be the product of the micromanagement of Hindutva political experts in the party who had engineered a coup within the organisations to give control to the MLA and the MP.