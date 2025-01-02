Marriage scheduled in March: Bengaluru South MP to marry Carnatic vocalist

Bengaluru: South MP Tejasvi Surya is set to marry Sivasri Skandaprasad, a Chennai-based Carnatic singer and Bharatanatyam dancer. The wedding, scheduled for March 5 and 6 in Bengaluru, will mark a new chapter in the life of the young politician.

Plans for the marriage were reportedly finalized two months ago with the blessings of both families. While there has been no official announcement from either family, close associates have confirmed the news. The ceremony is expected to be a private affair, attended by close friends and relatives. Sivasri was recently seen accompanying Tejasvi during the Ironman Marathon in Goa, further solidifying their bond in the public eye.

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a multifaceted artist, acclaimed as both a Carnatic vo-calist and Bharatanatyam performer. Her academic credentials include a B.Tech in Bioengineering, an MA in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras, and an MA in Sanskrit from Madras Sanskrit College. Beyond her artistic pur-suits, she is an avid cyclist, trekker, and marathon enthusiast. Her YouTube channel, which boasts over 200,000 followers, showcases her diverse talents.Sivasri gained national attention with her soulful performance of the Kannada devotional song ‘Poojisalende Hoovugal Tande’ during the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The rendition, dedicated to Lord Rama, resonated with audiences across the country and even caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded her on social media platform, X.