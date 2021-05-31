Mass vaccination only solution: DK Shivakumar

HUBLI: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar demanded that the State government permit the Congress to procure Covid vaccines worth Rs 100 crore and asserted that mass vaccination was the only solution to save people. Speaking to media persons on Sunday at Hubli airport, Shivakumar said "There is only one way out and that is mass vaccination. Congress has come up with a Rs 100-crore plan to directly procure vaccines and administer them to the people.



Tejasvi Surya and family want Rs 900 for a dose, we will give it for free, if the government lets us use MLA/MLC funds to procure them. We have committed Rs 10 crores from the Congress fund for this but the government has to allow us to procure vaccines directly." According to the reports from the KPCC office, Shivakumar launched 14 Covid ambulances fitted with oxygen concentrators and donated over ten thousand Covid kits at Hubli on his first day of the two-day visit to Dharwad district.

Shivakumar was at Hubli to motivate Congress cadre to help Covid-hit people. "Vaccines have finished many diseases including polio. Everyone must take the Covid vaccine. I have taken it. All my friends, family and party colleagues have taken the vaccine. It is safe and effective. In the UK, US, Israel and other countries the vaccine is showing results by reducing Covid rates and deaths," he said.