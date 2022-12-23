Meeting to be held soon, says Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Several communities are demanding reservations and the Vokkaliga community has also demanded an increase in reservation. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that a meeting will be held under the leadership of Revenue Minister R Ashoka and then a discussion will be held with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

Speaking to the reporters, Minister Sudhakar said that Vokkaligas who are traditionally dependent on agriculture have made a special contribution to the development of the state. He said that the Vokkaliga community, who are the 'Annadatas', have made a justified demand. A meeting was also held in this regard under the leadership of Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

A meeting will be held under the leadership of Revenue Minister R Ashok along with ministers and all MLA of the Vokkaliga community. Later this will be discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. Our government is committed to ensure social justice to all communities. "The state government has already made efforts to increase reservation for weaker sections. Similarly Chief Minister will take a decision regarding the demands of the Vokkaliga community after reviewing the legal and constitutional feasibility," said Sudhakar.

After the ongoing session, another meeting will be held in Bengaluru in the presence of Swamiji and the proposals will be discussed. Every effort will be made to increase reservation for the economically and educationally backward within the Vokkaliga community. He said that the government will take appropriate action on this.

If the Congress leaders were serious about the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, they should have resolved the issue while in power. He said that the Congress which was in power for ten years has not done anything to resolve this dispute.

The Mahajan Commission report clearly defines the boundaries. However, Maharashtra leaders and political parties are repeatedly raking up the issue. There is nothing to dispute about this. The Union Home Minister has already said that he will call a meeting of both the states and form a committee. Therefore, he said, we should wait and refrain from unnecessarily escalating the situation.