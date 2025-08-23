MeghMalhar contest invites lensmen to capture monsoon magic

Manipal: The monsoon is more than a season in India—it is a cultural experience. To celebrate this timeless bond, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has unveiled MeghMalhar: A Tribute to Rain & Rhythm, a national photography contest open to enthusiasts and professionals alike.

From misty hills and flooded fields to rain-drenched streets and festive gatherings, the contest urges participants to capture how the rains shape daily life, culture, and memory. “This contest is not just about photographs—it’s about storytelling through the lens,” organisers said.

A unique category, “My MAHE, My Campus,” has been introduced exclusively for students from MAHE’s five campuses, encouraging them to depict their own academic spaces during the rains.

The contest offers prizes worth ₹50,000, with the winning entries to be exhibited at the KK Hebbar Gallery & Art Centre, Manipal, on September 17. A digital showcase and catalogue publication will ensure wider reach.The judging process will be supported by cultural institutions such as the National Gallery of Modern Arts and Karnataka State Lalitha Kala Academy, ensuring artistic rigour.