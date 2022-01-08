Mekedatu padayatra: Kannada film industry lends support to Congress

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Chairman, DN Jairaj said 'Mekedatu is our right. To save our right, the film industry is fully supportive of the ongoing padayatra'.

Speaking at a news conference at the Chamber on Friday, D N Nagraj said, "This is a unbiased event. KPCC President DK Shivakumar invited us coming to the Film Chamber of Commerce to support it. We have decided that we should participate in the padayatra because this fight is not from one party . We will be meeting the artistes personally and also through writing them a letter we ask them to participate in it."

'Currently, the Covid is spreading rapidly. In this case it is difficult for us to participate individually. But many said there would be moral support. Also, padayatra on a Sunday is difficult because there is a weekend curfew. We have told the members that they can be part of padayatra when they get time and opportunity', he said.

The Cultural Committee chairman of the Padayatra, Actor Mukyamantri Chandru said, "When it comes to land, language, border and water issue it is unbiased for any party. All the organisation and associations of the film industry have supported it. Artists can participate by following the government guidelines and taking care of the situation. Or they can make a statement about it using the social networking site for moral support. There is no conflict with the state and central government. The project work is slowing down, so this padayatra is going to push the project for approval soon. We will follow all the Covid guidelines, as per law. He added that the state government should not take this as an issue.

'Artistes have to pay their support in such a case. Artistes cannot survive without the support of the people. Now is the time to fight for the people. Thank you for the support provided by the Board. All heroes, heroines, supporting actors, artistes are requested to participate in this padayatra as per their time and volunteer in it', said actress Umashree. She also added, that all artistes should share posts on the social networking site, so that the protest would be further strengthened.