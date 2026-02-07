Metro fares not decided by state: CM

Responding to public backlash and criticism from political parties over the recent revision of Bengaluru Metro fares, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday clarified that under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, Metro fares are not decided by the State Government but are fixed by an independent panel set up by the Centre through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister said the Bengaluru Metro is more than just a transport system and described it as a symbol of the city’s aspirations and an everyday lifeline for lakhs of working people, students, and families. He said a responsible government must listen to citizens first and assured the people of Karnataka that their concerns would not be ignored.