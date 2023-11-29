Metro Mitra App Launched Across Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a strategic move to enhance last-mile connectivity to and from Namma Metro stations, the Metro Mitra app has been officially introduced across the city. Aimed at simplifying the commuting experience, autorickshaws affiliated with the Metro Mitra app are now identifiable through distinctive stickers featuring QR codes, enabling passengers to access driver information and provide valuable feedback.

Travellers using Namma Metro services in Bengaluru can seamlessly book autorickshaws for their onward journeys with the convenience of the Metro Mitra app. The city-wide coverage eliminates the need for a separate app, streamlining the process for commuters. The app's initial deployment was at the Jayanagar metro station, marking the beginning of a transformative initiative.

A collaborative effort between the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ADU), the Metro Mitra app has been specifically designed for Namma metro passengers. Unlike general aggregator services, this app caters exclusively to metro users, ensuring a hassle-free experience to and from all Bengaluru metro stations.

The Metro Mitra app strictly adheres to government-fixed fare guidelines, providing transparency and consistency in pricing. With a focus on optimising metro access, the app aims to offer commuters a seamless and stress-free journey.

The QR code placed at metro stations allows passengers to scan and book autorickshaws, with the pick-up point set as the specific metro station.

For added convenience, commuters can initiate an auto ride while purchasing a metro ticket through the BMRCL app or its WhatsApp chatbot feature. Upon entering the destination, the app displays an estimated fare, and upon confirmation, passengers receive an OTP and ride details. Subsequently, passengers are assigned to the designated Metro Mitra zone.

The incorporation of the Metro Mitra app marks a significant stride toward enhancing the overall metro commuting experience, offering passengers a convenient and connected journey. As this initiative gains momentum, it is expected to further elevate the efficiency and accessibility of Bengaluru's public transportation system. (eom)