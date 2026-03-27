Metro to extend services till 2 am for IPL opener

Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has decided to run extended metro services for passengers heading to and from the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the IPL opening match scheduled on March 28.

The last metro trains from all terminal stations will operate until 2 am the following day, starting from the usual 11 PM closure time. The final departure timings include Whitefield (Kadugodi) at 12:30 am Challaghatta at 12:45 am Silk Board and Madavara at 12:45 am, Bommasandra at 1:00 am, and RV Road at 2:00 am.

From Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station-Majestic, the last trains will leave at 1:30 am in all four directions.To make the commute even more convenient during the IPL match, a QR code for two-way travel will be printed directly on physical IPL tickets or made available with digital tickets, allowing seamless metro journeys using the match ticket itself.