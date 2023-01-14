Milk output witnesses drastic slump in Chikkaballapura 

Chikkaballapura: Chikkaballapura district is one of the major milk producing districts of the state and in rural areas thousands of families make their livelihood from dairy farming. But milk production is decreasing day by day in the district as farmers are now taking up other income generating activities.

In April 2018, the daily milk production of the district was 4,70,216 liters, it has now reduced to 3,51,278 litres. From April 2018 to the end of December 2022, the figures of milk stock for the union in the district seem to be decreasing.

From 2018 to 2022, if the quantity of milk supplied to the union from five taluks of Chikkaballapur district is observed, the path of decrease is clear. In the year 2018-19, 4,85,076 liters of milk was collected daily. It came down to 4,02,685 liters for the year 2021-22 and by the end of December 2022 it was 3,51,278 liters. The figures reveal that every month the production of milk is falling in the district.

Kolar Chikkaballapur Milk Union has split and Chikaballapur Milk Union (CHIMUL) was formed. Currently, the issue of formation of Chimul is pending with the High court. Thus, the division of one co-operative awaits court verdict, while on the other side, milk production is declining.

The rural part of Chikkaballapur district was famous for dairy farming, as it is the main occupation of the people here. Once upon a time, Chikkaballapur district was known as silk and milk district. Farmers are moving away from cattle rearing which is the main reason for the decline in milk production. The number of cow and buffalo breeders in the district is decreasing year by year.

Cattle census was held in the district in 2019. Based on this livestock census, there were 2,40,212 heifers in the district including 2,13,815 cows and 26,397 buffaloes. But this year the animal husbandry department in the district has calculated the cattle for vaccination and other purposes. According to this, there are 1.75 lakh cows in the district. Last year 1.76 lakh cows were accounted for by the animal husbandry department in the district. The population of cows has fallen by an average of 65 thousand cows in the district and this has in turn affected production of milk.

Increasing cost of animal feed and various other reasons force farmers to lean towards horticultural crops and have led to the decrease in the number of dairy farmers in the district. If the decline in production continues, the day will not be far when the district will lose the label of the district of milk. Many farmers in the district have turned towards flower, fruit and vegetable farming while more time needs to be devoted to dairy farming. Today's generation of youth community is looking for jobs other than dairy farming.