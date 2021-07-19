Minister Ashoka rules out leadership change

Bengaluru: Scotching rumours about a leadership change, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka on Sunday said that at this juncture there is no discussion about any leadership change in the state at any level.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior ministers on Sunday at his home office to review the Covid situation in the state, as Ashoka told reporters that at this juncture there is no indication from any quarters about a leadership change in Karnataka.

"I think you are reading too much into his (Yediyurappa's) visit to Delhi. From next month onwards he will be visiting Delhi every month. He could not do it all these months (last six months) due to the pandemic outbreak," he reasoned.

He said that on July 26, BJP's Legislature Party meeting is scheduled in the morning and after lunch as well.

"In my personal opinion, this (BJPLP) meeting is to celebrate two years in office and not for any leadership change per se in the state. BJP is in no way facing a leadership crisis either at the state level or at the national level. In both we have a strong leadership," he added.

Ashoka asserted that he does not think that leadership change at this juncture would crop up as the BJP in ruling will have to equip itself to face impending Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Bengaluru Civic Body polls, that are slated in coming months.

"In a recent Cabinet meeting, we may have postponed ZP and TP polls till December citing the pandemic. But it cannot be dragged on any further. So, in my personal opinion, leadership change may not be the agenda of BJPLP meeting," he explained.

Yediyurappa on his part every time he has spoken with the media for the last couple of months, has strongly denied reports about his resignation by asserting that he would lead the party during the Assembly polls in 2023.

Despite his several denials and admonishments from party central leaders, his detractors within the party continue to attack his younger son B.Y. Vijyendra, who is also BJP state unit vice-president. Yediyurappa's detractors openly demand change of leadership in the state citing Vijayendra's interference in the governance.

Yediyurappa's two-day visit to Delhi was also mired in controversy, though he continued to maintain that he had gone to Delhi to seek the Centre's help in taking up pending projects of the state.

But he was accompanied by his two sons - Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and Vijayendra, besides his grandson Shashidhar Maradi, along with BJP MLC Leher Singh and two others and no officials had accompanied him during this tour that led to another round of speculation about a leadership change in the State.