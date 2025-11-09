Minister Calls for Priority to Groundwater Recharge in Ballari and Vijayanagar

Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development N.S. Boseraju today directed officials to prioritise groundwater recharge works in Ballari and Vijayanagar districts in view of increased water availability following good monsoon rains in the region.

Reviewing the progress of minor irrigation and groundwater development projects with senior officials in Hospet, the Minister said the state government has launched the “Neeriddare Naale” (If There is Water, There is a Future) programme to enhance groundwater levels through structured water retention and recharge initiatives.

He said that several areas in the Tungabhadra river basin have recorded substantial rainfall, and officials must ensure that the surplus water is harnessed effectively. “The objective is not only to store available water but to facilitate natural groundwater recharge for long-term sustainability,” he stated.

Boseraju instructed officials to expedite ongoing works and avoid delays in tendered projects. He expressed dissatisfaction over slow progress in some schemes and warned that contractors who fail to commence work on time will face action, including blacklisting.

Referring specifically to the Garbhagudi Lift Irrigation Project and a recently approved lift irrigation scheme in Harapanahalli, the Minister noted that despite completion of tender procedures, the contractors had delayed execution. He directed the department to issue notices to such contractors.

The Minister also reviewed works being carried out under the Karnataka Engineering Research and Monitoring Corporation (KERMAC) grants.

Senior officials, including Special Secretary Veerabhadra Hanchinal, Chief Engineer (North Zone) Venkatesh, and Executive Engineer (Ballari) Venkatesh attended the meeting. (