Minister promises swift recruitment to fill teacher vacancies

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Friday announced that the state government will soon initiate the recruitment process to address the acute shortage of physical education teachers across government schools.

Speaking at the Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat premises, the minister said the transfer process for teachers is currently underway, but instructions have been issued not to relieve teachers in the middle of the academic year. “Transfers will be allowed only after the academic year ends,” he clarified.

Bangarappa dismissed the possibility of appointing physical education instructors as guest teachers, stating that such vacancies must be filled through regular recruitment. “Earlier, I had announced the recruitment of nearly 18,000 teachers, and physical education teachers are included in that number. The department will expedite the hiring process,” he said.

Referring to the shortage of teachers at the historic school in Durgigudi, Shivamogga, he assured that necessary steps would be taken immediately. “This school is more than a hundred years old, and resolving its teacher shortage is a top priority,” he added.

Responding to the ongoing protest by unaided school associations, Bangarappa said a proposal seeking financial support had been sent to the Chief Minister. “Since 1995, this issue has been pending. I have forwarded the file to the CM. If the Finance Department approves, the support will be extended,” he said.

The minister also confirmed that two education-related bills will be tabled during the upcoming Belagavi winter session of the Assembly.

Commenting on speculation over Congress leadership and cabinet expansion, Bangarappa reiterated that decisions rest with the party’s national leadership. “The high command will decide who should be Chief Minister.

What is being shown in the media does not reflect reality. The high command will also take a call on cabinet expansion and reshuffle,” he said.

He criticized the opposition for commenting on Congress affairs. “They should first look at the issues within their own party. Our high command has instructed us to focus on our responsibilities, and that is what I am doing,” he said.

Sagar MLA and Karnataka State Forest Development Corporation Chairman Belur Gopalakrishna appealed to the Congress leadership to settle internal differences quickly. “Rahul Gandhi has returned to India, and a decision will be taken soon. We should not give the opposition an opportunity to target us. Our workers are unable to answer questions about these disputes,” he said.

Gopalakrishna expressed hope that cabinet expansion or reshuffling would create opportunities for senior legislators like him. “I have already met leaders and conveyed my concerns. Repeatedly doing so is difficult,” he remarked.