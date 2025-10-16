Minister shares video of abusive call, vows to protect youth from extremism

Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday shared a video of a phone call in which an unidentified man, claiming affiliation with the RSS, can be heard “abusing” him in Hindi.

This comes a day after Kharge claimed that he has been receiving threat calls, targeting him and his family, for seeking a ban on RSS activities in government premises. Meanwhile, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said the threats are being taken seriously.

In the clip, Kharge is heard questioning the caller whether the RSS and its Shakha taught him such abusive language and if RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat or BJP national General Secretary B L Santosh endorsed it. Uploading the video of the conversation, Kharge in a post on ‘X’ said, “I said that RSS is working to fill the minds of youth and children with filth, here is a small example of what the filth they have filled looks like. This is just a sample of the threats and abusive calls that I have been receiving continuously for the past few days.”

“Is insulting mothers and sisters by calling them names and insulting them in the most despicable way the culture thought at Shakhas? Do BJP leaders like BY Vijayendra, R Ashoka, C T Ravi, Sunil Kumar, Prathap Simha, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy approve of Modi and Mohan Bhagwat’s mothers being abused in this way?” he asked.

While the children of BJP leaders are building bright futures, the children of the poor are being used to abuse and intimidate in this way, Kharge said.

“If I file a complaint, the life of that person will be harmed, but no harm will come to those who pushed him into such a state of mind.” “Ours is not a fight against individuals, but against this dirty mentality spread by RSS, a fight against the evil forces that are brainwashing the innocent and polluting their thoughts.”

Noting that RSS foot soldiers need exposure to the teachings of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar to counter divisive ideologies, the Minister said, “I will fight and take firm steps to prevent innocent children and the youth from falling prey to such a polluted system.”

Speaking to reporters here, Minister Parameshwara said he has directed police to investigate the matter thoroughly.