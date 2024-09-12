Minister slams BJP, accuses it of trying to destabilise govt

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday that BJP and its leaders are indulging in issuing statements like the government here will collapse by the Diwali festival as they are not able to tolerate the stable Congress government in the state.



Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Rao stated further, “They (BJP) are not able to tolerate that a stable government is in place in the state. Secondly, it is BJP’s agenda to create instability throughout the country. They indulge in bringing down the governments, breaking the political parties and taking up Operation Lotus.” It has become a habit for them to talk on these lines.

They won’t speak about getting justice for Karnataka state. The BJP leaders are not bothered about bringing the due projects to Karnataka and funds that are supposed to come to the state from the Centre. Instead, their main agenda has been to create confusion in the state, Minister Rao charged.