Minor fire breaks out at medical college hospital

Bengaluru: A minor fire broke out at M S Ramaiah Medical College Hospital at Mathikere here on Thursday, officials said.Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

“A minor fire broke out at the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) on the first floor of the hospital. Four patients who were admitted in the CCU were immediately evacuated and shifted to safety. No patient or staff member was injured in the fire,” a senior fire and emergency services department official said. The fire has been extinguished.

“The patients are safe. All of them have been evacuated. The fire didn’t cause any injuries to anyone. It’s the first time something like this happened and we suspect it must have been due to a short circuit,” said a hospital official.

