MLA inaugurates road work in Mysuru

Mysuru: Janata Dal (S) MLA G T Devegowda on Tuesday inaugurated road construction work in Dattagalli here. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Infrastructure work is being taken up for the overall development of Dattagalli, one of the major layouts of the city." The road is being laid in Mysuru City Corporation Ward 46 connecting the ring road through BEML Road at a cost of Rs 1.77 crore. Steps have been taken to develop all the roads and parks in Dattagalli, he said. This project also includes expansion of the width of the existing road, construction of pedestrian paths on both sides.

The former minister also inspected the underground drainage work

taken up at Janata Nagar in MCC Ward 44. Acting Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MCC Commissioner G Lakshmikantha Reddy, corporators Lakshmikiran, Savitha Suresh, MCC zonal officer Prakash, development officer Satyamurthy, MUDA officer Lohith and others were present.