MLA Iqbal Hussain accused of ‘buying’ entire village

Ramanagara: Controversy has erupted in Karnataka as Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain faces allegations of misusing power to purchase an entire village. Villagers have filed a formal complaint with the Lokayukta (anti-corruption ombudsman) against Hussain and six others, accusing them of violating the “Land Reforms Act.”

The “Land Reforms Act,” designed to protect agricultural landowners, is reportedly being violated. Villagers allege that Iqbal Hussain has acquired 67 acres and 30 guntas of land in Honganidoddi village in Kanakapura taluk under questionable circumstances.

The land, which has been under cultivation by local farmers for over 50-60 years, was allegedly purchased by Hussain, leaving the residents anxious about being displaced.

The affected villagers have taken their grievances to the Lokayukta, filing a complaint against Hussain and six officials, including the Village Accountant (VA), Revenue Inspector (RI), and current and former Tahsildars. They have demanded strict action and a thorough investigation into the matter, alleging abuse of power by the MLA.

A villager said “We have lived on and cultivated this land for decades. Now, we fear losing everything. This act by the MLA goes against the rights and welfare of the poor.” Another added:“This is a direct misuse of authority. We are being pushed out of our homes and livelihoods.”

The allegations against Iqbal Hussain have sparked a political uproar in Ramanagara Opposition leaders have condemned the incident, accusing the Congress government of failing to uphold the rights of the people. BJP leaders have pointed fingers at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, claiming his government has created an environment of lawlessness and corruption.

The villagers have urged the Lokayukta to act swiftly and ensure their rights are protected.

The incident has also raised broader concerns about the implementation of land reform laws and the safeguarding of agricultural communities in the state.

If the Lokayukta initiates an investigation, it could shed light on the allegations and bring accountability. The case has the potential to further escalate political tensions in Karnataka, with both the ruling party and opposition watching closely.