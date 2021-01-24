Modi gained popularity through brilliant work: Kateel

Bengaluru: State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the idea of pre-independence and post-independence would be followed by pre and post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.



"PM Narendra Modi has gained popularity in the country and the world through his brilliant work," he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the "Media Manthan 2021" workshop at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Palace on Saturday, Kateel remarked that Modi did not return after fame but the fame followed him.

Showering praise on the PM, Kateel said, "Despite limited interaction with the media, he gained popularity through good programmes. Under his leadership, we have given six years of corruption-free administration. The construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya without any riots has been done.

There were rumors that the repeal of Article 370 would trigger riots but nothing happened. Triple talaq abrogation is also in effect. Young people are getting into politics. There is a growing patriotic fervour."

Kateel remarked that since politics is always in public glare, politicians should be mindful of their words.

"The media and society are watching our words. Speech conveys our ideas and ideology," he stated.