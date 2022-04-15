Modi, Vietnamese Gen Secy discuss Russia-Ukraine war, South China Sea

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, on Friday held discussions on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in South China Sea.

Modi made a phone call to Trong and held deliberations over a wide range of issues.

The two leaders complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam, which is being celebrated this year.

They expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was established during Modi's visit to Vietnam in 2016.

The Prime Minister reiterated Vietnam's importance as an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral ties, besides working for expeditious progress on the existing initiatives.

Modi also requested for greater facilitation of market access for India's pharma and agri-products in Vietnam.

Highlighting the historical and civilisational links between the two countries, Modi expressed happiness over India's involvement in the restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance the defence partnership between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in South China Sea.