Molahalli Shivarao Remembered as Cooperative Pioneer at 145th Birth Anniversary

Cooperative leaders pay tribute to Molahalli Shivarao, celebrated as the architect of Dakshina Kannada’s cooperative movement, during his 145th birth anniversary observance.
Mangaluru: Molali Shivarao is being honoured today as the founding architect of the cooperative sector in Dakshina Kannada. Dr. M. N. Rajendra Kumar, President of the Dakshina Kannada District Central Cooperative Bank, noted at a function organised jointly with the District Cooperative Union that Shivarao laid the foundational pillars that enabled the cooperative movement to flourish across the region—even before Independence—through over 170 cooperative branches and widespread farmer loan facilities
Shivarao is credited for introducing cooperative banking and empowering rural communities with financial access. Dr. Rajendra Kumar emphasised that farmers in Dakshina Kannada consistently repaid loans, avoiding distress-related issues elsewhere—a rare mark of progress and discipline.
The event featured a keynote by Dr. Uday Kumar Irvatturu, who described Shivarao’s legacy as deeply rooted in cooperative principles—“one for all, all for one”—and urged attendees to uphold his ethos in expanding cooperative institutions. Dozens of cooperative leaders were present, including Vice-President Vinay Kumar Surinje and Cooperative Union President Bellippadi Prasad Kaushal Shetty, who lauded Shivarao’s leadership and the continued impact of his vision on the region’s social and financial fabric