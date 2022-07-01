Monsoon rain drowns coastal cities in State 

Mangaluru: Coastal cities of Mangaluru and Udupi have reported heavy to very heavy flooding due to heavy monsoon rains experienced by them in the last 48 hours. According to the Met Office, the coastal region got over 56 millimetres of rain in the last 24-36 hours. Both cities are put under orange alert till Saturday (the next 48 hours). 42 millimetres of rain had poured in just 4 hours during the wee hours of Thursday.

Most of the flooding happened during the first few hours of the day on Thursday. Mangaluru city was the worst affected according to the district authorities over 12 major flooding incidents and 21 medium and small flooding incidents happened in the city of Mangaluru. The three approaches to the city from NH 66 (towards Mumbai) NH 75 (towards Bengaluru) and NH 169 (towards Solapur) were flooded due to heavy to very heavy rains. All three National Highways experienced blockages in certain sectors towards the approach to Mangaluru city. Traffic at Kottara, Padil and Kulashekar on the National Highways 66, 75 and 169 were blocked respectively.

"The meteorological department has announced an orange alert on Thursday. If the rains continue on Friday too in the same manner, the decision will be taken to declare a holiday for schools after assessing the situation," he added.

Some private educational institutions have declared a holiday on Thursday.

the route from Adyar to Kannur on NH 75 city was blocked due to water logging and became unmotorable. Water also gushed into the premises of a private hospital in Kannur.

The road from Mangaluru to Moodbidri is completely submerged in water causing a traffic jam. The commuters were having a time moving past the national highway near Kulshekar. Traffic was completely disrupted from Kudupu to Shakthinagar and people were found stranded for more than an hour, when reports last came in. Rain fury has been reported from Kottara Chowki and several other localities in the city.

In many places in the city, where the work on smart city was being taken up roads have collapsed creating trenches and depressions on the roads.

Railways slow down services

The South Western Railways operations between Mangaluru-Padil section slowed down following a minor landslip in the section closer to Mangaluru city. However, the railway authorities have taken up the restoration of the track and stated that the track was stable for normal operations, but for safety purposes the trains passing through this sector will run at 20 kilometer per hour.

Air traffic disrupted

One flight (6E 131) BLR-IXE diverted, later arrived at IXE from BLR, one flight from Hyderabad 6E 7163 (ATR) delayed, 6E 347 (BLR-IXE) arrival delayed by 7 minutes, departed late by 25 minutes; 6E 496 CCU-BLR-IXE arrived late by 16 minutes (11.36am) and departed 50 minutes beyond standard departure time of 12pm

In Udupi

Heavy incessant rains lashed the Udupi district on Thursday morning. By noon, it mostly turned intermittent. Rains in some parts of the district had a bad impact, particularly in low-lying areas. In Sultan Mohalla of Durgikeri area in Gangolli, Kundapur taluk, more than 20 houses were submerged leaving the residents in disarray. Later the local panchayat staff and volunteers engaged in shifting valuable items like refrigerators, and television sets to safer places.

In Maravanthe, sea erosion intensified with the arrival of heavy rains on Thursday. The sea has been rough here since Tuesday night. Several coconut trees are in the brink of collapse due to the advancing of the huge sea waves. More than 50 houses are facing the threat of sea erosion here. Houses in Vivekananda Road near Kantheshwara Temple in Gopady village of Kundapur taluk were also inundated on Thursday. Local residents complained that due to poor drainage systems, they suffered the worst as rainwater entered their houses.