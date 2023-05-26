More Than 20 Ministers To Take Oath On In Siddaramaiah's Karnataka Cabinet

According to sources, 24 ministers will take the oath in the cabinet of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday. As per the sources, the names were decided upon during the meeting between Mr Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and central party leaders in Delhi. On Friday, the Chief Minister will have a final meeting with Rahul Gandhi.



As chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar took their oaths on May 20. Along with them, eight MLAs took the oath for ministerial positions, including Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress chairman Mallikarjun Kharge.



However, no portfolios have been assigned as of yet, which has prompted the BJP to mock the situation. In response, the Congress brought up the time when BS Yediyurappa, the then-chief minister, was the lone minister in the cabinet during the epidemic.

Given the necessity to balance and fairly represent many communities, the Congress will have a difficult time creating a minister's list or allocating agencies.

The Lingayats, the state's most important political group, had claimed a claim to the position of chief minister by highlighting their significant role in the Congress victory.

There is conjecture that some ministerial vacancies will be filled by Lingayat MLAs in the absence of a chief minister for the community. The Congress is also under pressure to demonstrate speedy results and fulfil the commitments it made before the elections because general elections are scheduled for next year.

Meanwhil, today's statement by new minister Priyank Kharge that the new Congress administration aims to review earlier BJP policies and "set it right" has led to suspicion that choices like the Muslim quota, the hijab ban, and the anti-conversion law are up for review.