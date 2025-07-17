Live
Mother urges police to probe disappearance of her daughter again
Mangaluru: The mother of a medical college student who went missing in 2003 has lodged a complaint with the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police with a request to reinvestigate the case, police sources said on Wednesday. Sujata Bhat, mother of Ananya Bhat (22), who mysteriously disappeared after visiting the Dharmasthala temple two decades ago, submitted a formal complaint to the Superintendent of Police along with her legal counsel, seeking justice for her daughter.
The case has regained public attention following a recent letter sent to the police by a man alleging that many bodies were secretly buried “under pressure” in Dharmasthala. Few days ago, the man had appeared before the Beltangady court and testified before a magistrate, claiming to have been involved in burying several bodies in and around Dharmasthala. According to sources, forensic samples have been collected based on his revelations and sent for examination.
The individual has expressed willingness to cooperate with authorities to identify specific sites where he claims the burials occurred, and an investigation should be launched. Two lawyers representing him have demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged mass burials and possible murders in the region. Police are yet to comment officially on the status of the complaint or on the prospect of launching a fresh investigation.
Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary had also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to constitute a SIT to probe cases of disappearances, unnatural deaths, and sexual assaults in Dharmasthala over the past two decades. Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district is a major pilgrimage centre, and Lord Manjunatha is the prime deity there.