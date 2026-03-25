MP Chowta raises issue of Dakshina Kannada in LS

Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta on Tuesday participated in the discussion on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha, highlighting issues relating to fiscal discipline, tax reforms, national security, cooperative federalism and welfare of ex-servicemen.

He lauded the GST reforms introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that they have strengthened the economy while reducing tax burden on essential goods, benefiting common households. He also welcomed the simplified income tax structure, saying it would enhance clarity and confidence among taxpayers. Emphasising the link between economic strength and national security, Chowta said a robust economy is key to modernising the armed forces.

He welcomed higher allocation to defence and promotion of indigenous manufacturing, and urged extension of disability pension benefits to injured soldiers who continue in service till retirement.

On cooperative federalism, he alleged delays and lack of cooperation by the Karnataka government in implementing schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, leading to underutilisation of funds and denial of benefits to the poor.