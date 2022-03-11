MP Sumalatha's car driver assaulted; 7 JDS workers booked

Mysuru: Police have registered a case against seven persons on charges of assaulting the car driver of Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday.

The incident happened when Sumalatha had visited Manjanalli in K R Nagar taluk to perform bhoomi pooja for the construction of a road.

JDS workers were angry over their MLA Sa Ra Mahesh not being invited to the programme. However, Sumalatha and her Congress supporters maintained that since the work is being taken up with MP local area development fund inviting the local MLA did not violate protocol. Soon a clash broke out between the supporters of Sumalatha and Mahesh. In the milieu, Sumalatha's driver Nanjunda was assaulted by a group of JDS supporters.

Nanjunda has been admitted to KR Nagar government hospital for treatment. Sumalatha filed a complaint against seven persons for assaulting her driver. Saligrama police registered a case.