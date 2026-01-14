MUDA case: Court reserves order against CM

Bengaluru: The Special Court for Public Representatives on Tuesday reserved its order on a ‘B-report’ (closure report) in the MUDA land allotment case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M and others to January 22.

The Lokayukta police had filed a B-Report against Siddaramaiah and others citing ‘lack of evidences’, which the complainant Snehamayi Krishna had challenged. On Tuesday, the case came up before the Special Court where the former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar was present as an accused.

The Special Public Prosecutor of the Lokayukta submitted the synopsis of relevant portions of the case. Krishna, who was present as the party-in-person, filed a written submission before the court.

The Court reserved its order on B-Report on January 22. It also ordered for the physical appearance of the accused on January 17.