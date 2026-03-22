Multiple energy consignments arrive at Mangaluru port, boost to fuel supply chain

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port has witnessed a surge in energy shipments with the arrival of LPG and crude oil vessels, even as more ships are lined up to dock in the coming days, signalling improved fuel supply logistics.

A major highlight is the arrival of the Singapore-flagged LPG carrier Pyxis Pioneer, which berthed at the port on Sunday. The vessel brought in 47,236 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas after setting sail from Nederland port in Texas on February 14. Of this, around 16,714 tonnes is being discharged to Aegis Logistics Limited at the port, while the remaining cargo is meant for other destinations.

Port sources confirmed that unloading operations are progressing smoothly and are expected to be completed shortly. The vessel is scheduled to leave the port by Monday morning after completing cargo discharge.

Adding to the momentum, the crude oil tanker Aqua Titan reached Mangaluru on Saturday night carrying 96,099.80 tonnes of crude oil. The cargo has already been delivered to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), ensuring uninterrupted refinery operations. The vessel’s route, which included a diversion from its earlier destination, underlines shifting global supply priorities.

Officials noted that the timely arrival of these consignments comes at a crucial juncture when fuel demand remains high and supply chains are under pressure globally. “Such back-to-back arrivals strengthen the supply chain and help maintain stability in fuel availability,” an official said.

Looking ahead, the port is gearing up to handle additional cargo traffic. The LPG vessel Apollo Ocean, operating under the Vietnam flag, is expected to arrive on March 25 with a total load of 46,025 tonnes. Out of this, 26,687 tonnes will be supplied to Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Further, the crude oil tanker Oasis, carrying close to 99,900 tonnes, is scheduled to dock on March 23 for MRPL. Two more vessels, Bourbon and Cu Chi, are expected on March 24, bringing in 20,000 tonnes and 35,000 tonnes of oil respectively.

With multiple shipments arriving in quick succession, the New Mangalore Port is emerging as a key hub in managing fuel supplies, ensuring steady distribution across the region.