Munirathna meets Shivakumar at residence, seeks revival of stalled RR Nagar projects

BJP legislator from RR Nagar, N Munirathna, met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at his official residence and later told reporters that the discussion centered solely on development issues in his assembly segment.

Munirathna clarified that he had no intention of revisiting past controversies. He reiterated his earlier public stance that he would seek help from any quarter necessary to advance his constituency’s growth. “I have done exactly what I said.

I went to whoever could help move things forward,” he stated, emphasising that no topics beyond regional development were raised during the half-hour meeting.

He highlighted that during the recent special session of the legislature, attention had been drawn to the complete halt in developmental activities in RR Nagar over the past three years due to lack of funds. Key examples include the stalled bridge construction at Jalahalli Circle, among other pending works that have remained untouched.

Munirathna revealed that he, along with Dasarahalli MLA Muniraju, submitted a detailed list of these stalled projects to the Deputy Chief Minister and requested at least half an hour of his time to explain the urgency.

Shivakumar reportedly assured them that instructions would be issued promptly to restart the works as soon as possible.

Expressing cautious optimism, the MLA said he still trusts the process. “I waited three years already, and I am prepared to wait further if needed,” he added, indicating he would continue pursuing the matter until tangible progress is visible on the ground.