Murder accused arrested by fingerprints after 5 years

Bengaluru: The Bangalore City Police arrested an accused who was absconding for five years after being involved in the attempted murder case, through fingerprint verification (M-CCTNS).

As Rajagopal Nagar police station ASI Ravikumar and staff were on patrol in a Hoysala vehicle on the night of December 5, when they noticed a man driving suspiciously at Euro Farm Junction. After finding him suspicious, they interrogated him and checked the finger print of the person using the device through M-CCTNS mobile app.

Then it was found that a case of attempted murder was registered against the accused. Later, he was brought to the police station and thoroughly interrogated and checked in the police data.

The accused had been living in Bhairaveshwar Nagar, Laggere, Bangalore for some years and was working as an auto driver. In one of the cases, the accused went to jail and got out on bail, and since 2017, it has been found that he has been absconding for almost 5 years without attending the court proceedings.

In the meantime, as the court has issued a summons and an arrest warrant against the accused, the police said that the accused has been handed over to the KRS police station officials of Mandya district for further questioning or investigation.

In a bid to keep a check on incidents of crime in the city, Bengaluru police have equipped themselves with the M-CCTNS (Mobile-Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System) app that will help them check the criminal antecedents of a suspect immediately.

Fingerprint verification at every police station

Recently, a small finger print device has been distributed to all police stations for fingerprint verification through M-CCTN mobile app.

Earlier, the police would need to wait for around 10 days to gather details about a suspect's history after sending their fingerprints to the city bureau or district headquarters. However, with this app the results are known immediately and based on it the police can interrogate the person on why he is loitering around at night hours.