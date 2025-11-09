Murder and abduction accused shot in the leg while attacking police in Anekal

Bengaluru: In a dramatic late-night encounter, Bengaluru City Police opened fire on a notorious criminal accused in double murder and abduction cases after he allegedly attacked police personnel and tried to escape. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the Bommasandra crematorium in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of the city.

The injured accused has been identified as Ravi Prasad Reddy, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police sources said Reddy is wanted in connection with the murders of businessmen Balappa Reddy and Madesh.

According to the Hebbagodi Police, the accused was taken to the spot for a mahazar (scene reconstruction) as part of the investigation. However, while the procedure was underway, Reddy suddenly attacked a head constable and attempted to flee from police custody. Despite repeated warnings and a warning shot fired into the air, he continued to resist arrest and tried to escape.

In response, Inspector Somasekhar of Hebbagodi Police Station fired a single round at the accused, hitting him in the leg. The police team then overpowered and apprehended him before shifting him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Senior officers, including DCP and ACP-level officials, rushed to the spot soon after the firing and reviewed the scene. They confirmed that the firing was done in self-defense after the accused attempted to assault police personnel and evade custody.

Police sources added that Reddy has a long criminal history, including cases of kidnapping, extortion, and multiple homicides registered in different police stations across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The Bengaluru Police have intensified investigations into his network and are looking into his possible involvement in other pending cases. Meanwhile, the injured officer is also receiving medical attention for minor injuries sustained during the scuffle.