Muslims carry out funeral of Hindu man

Mysore: The funeral of a Hindu man who died of illness has been carried out by a group of friends of the Muslim Social Organization, as per Hindu custom here on Sunday. Linganna, 65, a resident of the city's Kesare, died on Saturday from illness. But the family was unable to cremate the body owing to shortage of money. . Someone asked for the cooperation of a Muslim organization. Initially the organisation just lent financial assistance but subsequently the Muslim organisation members themselves buried the body as per Hindu tradition.

The deceased Linganna has a wife, a daughter and a son, who is the sole breadwinner of the family. The organisation has also promised the family to support the education expenses of Lingana's son who is studying in Class VIII.

The members of Care Social Foundation (CSF)participated in the cremation.

