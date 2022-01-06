Mysuru admin to set up war room to tackle Covid

Mysuru: The district administration is gearing up to set up a war room to tackle rising Covid cases in the wake of tourist surge in Palace City during Christmas and New Year holidays. On Tuesday the health department detected 48 Covid positive cases which is the highest in a month.

On December 4, 45 cases were registered. Now, the health department is preparing to start a war room as a precautionary measure. In addition, preparations are being made to reopen Covid Care Centers. Inspections have been carried out to ensure hassle-free functioning of oxygen units.

Though the number of cases is not alarming at the moment, the health department does not want to be caught napping as Bengaluru and neighbouring States are seeing rapid rise in positive cases.

The district administration has tightened security at all the inter-State checkposts. It has made it mandatory for people coming from Tamil Nadu and Kerala to produce documents certifying their having received two doses of Covid vaccine along with a negative certificate for the virus. Police personnel are guarding checkposts 24x7. A total of 16 oxygen units are sanctioned in the district and 12 are operational. In addition, children aged between 15 and 18 years were given the vaccination. "We aim to vaccinate 10,000 children every day," said Dr Prasad, district health officer.