Mysuru Dasara all set to enter World Heritage List

Mysuru: The world famous Mysuru Dasara is all set to gain entry into world heritage list by State Department Of Heritage, Archaeology And Museums. The move came close on the heels of Unescolisting famous Durga puja of West Bengal in its heritage list.



Speaking to The Hans India on Monday Department of Heritage, Archaeology and Museums Commissioner B R Poornima said that after discussions with the tourism secretariat, they will take steps to get the required budget allocation for the purpose. They are also planning to get in touch with the authorities of the Archaeology Department inKolkata to discuss the parameters adopted to get Durga Puja included the list.

The Mysuru Dasara have history of 411 years and major tourismattraction and lakhs of people visits cultural city to witness Dasara every year. The Hampi and Pattadakalluhave already found place in Unescoheritage list.

According to procedure the Archaeological department should get permission from state government to enlist in Unesco site. The department would create photo and video documents about history,celebration of festival, background and prominence to the state government. Then the state government would send a proposal to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The ASI officials would verify it andwould submit a proposal to Unesco. The Unesco officials would examine eighty points to include the proposal in to the list. If the proposal has two points sufficiently, the Unesco would enlist the event.

Now the State Museum And Archeaology Department officials have begun the process of preparing documents about Dasara to submit the proposal.