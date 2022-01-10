Mysuru: Education department reintroduces Vidyagama

Mysuru: As Omicron cases are rising day by day the state primary and high school education department plans to reintroduce Vidyagama scheme to enable continued education to students.



In a circular issued on Friday education department instructed allBlock education officers, schools to take steps to relaunch Vidyagama scheme.

The government has already stopped offline classes to students from first standard to ninth standard students in Bengaluru city due to surge in cases. The department may extend the ban on offline classes throughout the state owing surge in cases.

According to a circular Vidyagama will be introduced in three methods. Firstly, offline classes should be taken to those students who are deprived of electronic equipment and network. Secondly, online classes should be taken to those students who have mobile and facilities. Thirdly, the recorded video lessons should be sent to those students who have no internet facility.

The circular instructed teachers should create groups of students and visit them daily or once in a week to solve the doubts of lessons. The department made it mandatory to students that they should give letter of consent from parents. Under Vidyagama scheme students who appear for classes will be provided mid-day meals.