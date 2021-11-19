Mysuru: Firemen rescue five of family from debris of collapsed building

Mysuru: Firemen rescued five of a family who were trapped under the debris of the house that collapsed in Mandi Mohalla in the city on Friday.

In an operation that lasted two hours, fire and emergency services personnel rescued the occupants of the house including an elderly couple and a kid using ladder connecting to the terrace of the neighbouring building. Those who were rescued included Mahadev Rao, Nagaratna, Akshay, Prithvi and Neelamma.

Following heavy rains, a portion of the house on the first floor collapsed at around 5.30 am and the family had to wait with bated breath for one-and-a-half hours, till fire personnel rescued them.

According to one of the victims, a portion of the house had collapsed on Thursday. Following this, the landlord had advised them to move down to their house on the ground floor. "However, as the space was congested, we decided to stay back on the first floor till morning."