Mysuru hospital launches latest treatment for abdominal cancer

Mysuru: Narayana Multispeciality Hospital Mysore has added another feather to its illustrious cap of medical achievements with its newly launched Peritoneal Surface Malignancies Department.

The dedicated department which was launched in August 2021 has been instrumental in using the latest treatment modality called HIPEC – Hypothermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy and saving many patients suffering from advanced ovarian and appendiceal cancers (the type of peritoneal surface malignancy that they were suffering from) since its launch 1 year ago.

CRS + HIPEC is a treatment modality that is generally used for treating advanced cancers in the abdomen. This technique is generally opted for when cancer has spread beyond the organ from where it originated to other parts of the abdomen. Most commonly treated

cancers using this modality include ovarian cancer, bowel cancer, appendiceal cancer, and primary peritoneal cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, the Clinical Director of the hospital, Dr M N Ravi said "CRS – HIPEC is a two-step procedure that treats some abdominal cancers. Visible cancer deposits are surgically removed and then heated chemotherapy drugs are installed in the cavity to

eliminate the remaining microscopic cancer cells. This very innovative procedure at the Cancer Centre of NH is a window of opportunity for patients with peritoneal cancers for excellent long-term outcomes and has been offered to many patients not only from Mysore but also surrounding districts".

Speaking about the treatment, Dr Suhas K R consultant Onco surgeon Narayana Multispeciality Hospital Mysore, said, ' Owing to the difficult location and spread peritoneal surface malignancies are hard to treat. These cancers have a poor prognosis without adequate surgery and innovative treatment like CRS + HIPEC can offer better long-term

prognosis and cure. CRS means complete removal of the inner lining of the abdomen (peritoneum) and removal of all visible cancer from the abdominal cavity. This is a complex procedure usually lasting for 8-10 hours.

Talking further on the procedure, GI Onco surgeon Dr Lokesh H M said 'During HIPEC, the chemotherapy drugs are heated to 41 •C and circulated inside the abdomen for 90 minutes after CRS. Intraperitoneal chemotherapy decreases systemic exposure to cancer drugs and also achieves a high concentration of drugs inside the abdomen to ensure better outcomes and the heat in itself causes the deleterious effect on cancer cells.

Apart from HIPEC, the department of peritoneal surface malignancies also offers PIPAC- pressurized intraperitoneal aerosol chemotherapy, specialised chemotherapy, and targeted therapies. The comprehensive cancer care team is led by experts in surgical, medical, and radiation oncology. Senior anaesthetists and critical care specialists offer extensive support during and after the procedures. Further, genetic counselling, cancer prevention advisories, dietary counselling, and even cancer screening are offered by experts in the department.