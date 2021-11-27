Mysuru: Hundreds join farmers' protest anniversary

Mysuru: Marking farmers' protest anniversary in New Delhi against farm laws, various organisations comprising ryots, dalits, labourers, women, students and others staged a protest near Kiranguru Circle here on Friday

Bullock carts, tractors, cows, buffaloes and other domestic animals

formed part of the protest. The protesters said, "Minimum Support Price for farmers' produce should be legalised while anti-labour laws should be scrapped. State Land Reforms' Bill, APMC Reforms Act and Anti-Cow Slaughter Act should be done away with. The privatisation of some of the government sectors should also be put on hold."

They said, "Rs 4,500 per tonne should be fixed for sugarcane. The amount due to farmers should be transferred to their accounts. The

government should open permanent purchase centres for paddy." Their other demands included a permanent ban on mining near KRS Reservoir in Mandya district.

The protesters also demanding that the State government hand over

Mandya Cooperative Milk Union (Mymul) case to the CBI. Besides a stay on National Education Policy 2020, the protesters demanded that the government look into damages caused by rain in the recent past.