Mysuru: MLC flays BJP national secretary CT Ravi for comments on Nehru

Mysuru: Member of Legislative Council H Vishwanath on Monday came down heavily on BJP national secretary C T Ravi for his comments on former prime minister Jawaharalal Nehru. Speaking to mediapersons Vishwanath said that 'Nehru gave his property for nation what you gave?'.

He said before making derogatory comment on Nehru Ravi should know him. He said 'Nehru was in jail more than his term in power. Their family was involved in freedom struggle. Speaking lightly on Nehru will not bring honour for Ravi and BJP also. He said Ravi should immediately withdraw the statement on Nehru and apologise'.



MLC also criticised MLA Priyank Kharge for calling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a drunkard. He said Priyank should learn from his father Mallikarjun Kharge. He said no one has right to speak lightly on personal issues of anybody. Reacting to the ministers dissatisfaction about new portfolios he said ministers should not ask for a particular portfolio. They should work hard to develop the State by accepting the departments allotted to them.