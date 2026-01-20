Mysuru MP inaugurates ‘Veena Trishatotsava-2026’

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Member of Parliament for Mysore-Kodagu constituency and custodian of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, served as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the “Veena Trishatotsava-2026” programme here on Sunday evening.

The grand event, featuring a special veena ensemble, was organised as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the prestigious Sri Saraswati Sangeetha Vidyalaya. It was held in collaboration with Sushravya Sangeetha Vidyalaya and Saayishruti Sangeetha Vidyalaya.

The programme highlighted a remarkable synchronised performance involving over 300 veena players, celebrating the rich tradition of Carnatic classical music and the veena, one of India’s most revered string instruments.

Present on the occasion were several distinguished dignitaries, including Shivamogga Lok Sabha MP B Y Raghavendra, renowned veena exponents Revathi Kamath and Geetha Ramanand, along with other notable personalities from the field of music and culture.

Expressing his honour in participating, Yaduveer Wadiyar described the event as a beautiful celebration of Karnataka’s musical heritage. He was even seen playing a veena.

The inauguration drew appreciation for promoting classical arts and fostering collaboration among local music institutions. The event forms part of ongoing efforts to preserve and popularise traditional Indian music forms in the region.