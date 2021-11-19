Mysuru: Multilingual drama festival from Dec 10

Mysuru: Mysuru Rangayana will organise multilingual drama festival from December 10 to December 19 like every year.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Rangayana director Addanda C Kariappa said, "The theme of this year's festival will be motherhood and will feature various artistes performing plays in different languages from different States, besides folk art performances, international film festivals, seminars, book show, handcrafted exhibition and other programmes. Bhoomigeethe, Vanarangha, B V Karantha Rangachavadi, Sampat Rangamandira and Kindarajogi Janapadaranga will be added attractions."

He said this year, the festival consists of 10 non-Kannada plays including Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Odiya and 18 Kannada plays. Rangayan's plays Parva, Mookana Makkalu, Sutradhara, Chandragiri Teeradalli, Chitrapata and others will be staged in Kannada.

Buddene Kaha (Hindi), Sahidh Udam Singh Ahad (Punjabi), Kajumaran (Tamil), Old man and See (Malayalam), Rudhali (Rajasthani), Laheronka Rajahamsa (Hindi), Surjyastru Surjodaya (Odia), Ashanti Parva (Marathi), Manalo Manavata (Telugu), and Ati Tingalda Onji Dina (Tulu) plays will be staged.