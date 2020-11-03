Mysuru: Newly-wed couple felicitate 89 Covid warriors

Mysuru: At a time when coronavirus has written preface to several new changes in the world, a couple from Mysuru entered wedlock in a novel way by felicitating 89 Covid-19 warriors and taking their blessings by touching their feet. The newly-wed couple came up with this novel idea to recognize their contribution to the war on the pandemic and inspire them to serve better.

The bride, Rashmi N, a resident of Bogadi here, and the groom, Naveena J of Anasaale in Malavalli taluk tied the knot at a simple ceremony with just 100 family members at JLN Convention hall, Bogadi ring road on Monday, and during their wedding reception on Sunday night they couple felicitated 11 nurses, two junior health assistants, 15 sanitation workers of Bogadi gram panchayat, six Aasha and three Anganwaadi workers. They also felicitated two security guards of Kamakshi hospital, four army personnel, five employees of postal department, three from Vishwakarma community and one from Savitha Samaja (hair dressers) and others.

Rashmi, who is doing her BSc at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru, said, "Like every girl I also wanted my wedding to be different. My father has been serving society in various capacities for past four decades. He has won in Bogadi gram panchayat elections eight times. He was 18 years when he was first elected. "Though we are from the SC community, he contests in general category and people support him always for his social service. He was the president of Bogadi gram panchayat once, vice president twice, and he is the former director of Karnataka State Consumers Board. Currently he is the director of Nagalingeshwara multipurpose co operative society. I have imbibed my father's values. He was the one who came up with the idea of felicitating Corona warriors. This made my wedding very special and gave a meaningful beginning to married life," Rashmi said.

Groom Naveen who serves in the forest department said, "Felicitating Corona warriors is a very sensible idea as they are risking their lives. Our wedding occasion has been a memorable experience."

Mr Nagaraju, father of bride Rashmi said, "I am the strong follower of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for past four decades. I have imbibed his ideals on recognizing and uplifting those who are from the lower strata of the society. Ever since the Covid pandemic began, there has been lot of stigma attached to those affected with the virus and people are afraid of meeting Corona warriors too. Once when one of my friends tested positive and was admitted to hospital, the family members were not in the position to meet him and it was the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers who took care of him. They are real Gods in this crisis. I hope more will take inspiration from my idea and honour Covid warriors.

I am also hopeful that the felicitation of frontline workers will help in allying the fear among the people about the virus. My family whole-heartedly supported my idea."

After the felicitation, the Corona warriors said that the wedding united people from different communities, serving in different fields on one platform and sent a message to stay united and fight the virus.

The bride's family did not accept any wedding gifts and made it mandatory for guests to wear masks and maintain social distance.