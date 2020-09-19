Mysuru: No regular classes in schools from Sep 21 says Minister S Suresh Kumar

Mysuru: Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday that schools and pre-university colleges in the state will open from September 21, not to resume classes but to clear the doubts of the students related to their studies.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Central Library in Mysuru, Kumar said that the state government is awaiting the Union government's approval for resuming regular classes.

"As of now, it has been decided that regular classes will not resume from September 21. However, teachers of Class IX, X, XI and XII will be available in the schools to clear the doubts of the students related to their studies," he said.

Replying to several queries on resuming regular classes, Kumar asserted that they will not start under any circumstances.

"We are waiting for the nod from the Union government," he said, adding that the biggest challenge before them is to ensure that admissions take place.

"Every year 10 lakh students used to enrol by June, which has not happened till now this year. Therefore, we have fixed the target our staff to complete the enrolment procedure by September end," he said.

The minister said the state government had already passed an order that private educational institutions can collect just one time fee and penal action would be taken against the erring institutions.