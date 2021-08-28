Mysuru police crack jewellery shop heist, arrest six

Mysuru: The police cracked the jewellery shop robber case in four days by arresting six persons.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, State DG and IGP Praveen Sood said that police formed five teams to nab the culprits who looted jewellery shop and shot dead a mason who had come to buy jewellery while they were making their escape in the heart of the city on Monday.

He revealed that two of the arrested persons planned the robbery while others executed it. They were armed with country-made revolvers. Two were arrested from Mysuru and Bengaluru and the remaining were picked up from Mumbai, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the men arrested from Mysuru and Bengaluru were the brain behind the heist and more details would be known soon. The accused are contract killers and business rivalry could be the motive for the robbery, according to the top police officer.

The robbery masterminds have criminal antecedents and served jail terms in several cases earlier, the DGP said adding that The names of the robbers were kept under wraps as the investigation is still underway and two more accused involved in the case are yet to be arrested. The cash reward of Rs 5 lakh announced by the department for information leading to the arrest of the robbers will be distributed among the police team which cracked the case.