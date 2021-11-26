Mysuru royal family wins legal battle in Supreme Court for 1,536-acre land

Mysore: A divisional bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the single bench verdict and dismissed the appeal filed by the government of Karnataka claiming ownership of 1,536 acres of land at Chamundi Hill owned by the Mysuru royal family.

The land dispute has been pending in court for decades between the State government and the royal family. The State government filed an appeal before the divisional bench of SC against the single bench order which upheld the claim of the royal family.

The verdict is said to be a major setback for the government . The land is spread in Kurubarahalli, Alanahalli, Chaudhahalli and Mysuru.

The divisional bench also dismissed the appeal filed by the State government challenging the unanimous verdict last July. Earlier, the

Karnataka had challenged the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.

Though the final verdict came in favour of the royal family in July this year, the State authorities are dilly dallying to transfer khata in the name of the royal family which filed a contempt of court petition in the SC. The contempt petition will come up for hearing on December 7.